The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.415 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .348 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Seager has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (20.6%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has driven in a run in 17 games this season (50.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (26.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season (15 of 34), with two or more runs seven times (20.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .384 AVG .306 .447 OBP .362 .658 SLG .532 12 XBH 8 4 HR 3 17 RBI 17 12/10 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings