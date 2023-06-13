The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas with 71 hits, batting .287 this season with 27 extra-base hits.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Jung has recorded a hit in 47 of 62 games this season (75.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (32.3%).

In 17.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this season, Jung has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (50.0%), including 13 games with multiple runs (21.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .308 AVG .271 .383 OBP .299 .523 SLG .493 11 XBH 16 6 HR 7 19 RBI 21 34/13 K/BB 35/5 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings