Tuesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (41-24) and the Los Angeles Angels (37-31) clashing at Globe Life Field (on June 13) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-6 victory for the Rangers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Cody Bradford to the mound, while Jaime Barria (2-2) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 7, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have won three of their last four games against the spread.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 36 times and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

Texas is 21-10 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 406 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers' 3.76 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule