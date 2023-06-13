How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers will play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are seventh in MLB action with 85 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .454 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers lead the majors with a .273 batting average.
- Texas has the top offense in baseball, scoring 6.2 runs per game (406 total runs).
- The Rangers have a league-best .341 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Texas' 3.76 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.192).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cody Bradford will make his first start of the season for the Rangers.
- The southpaw will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-3
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Shane McClanahan
|6/12/2023
|Angels
|L 9-6
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|6/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Jaime Barria
|6/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Reid Detmers
|6/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|-
|6/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Kevin Gausman
|6/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Chris Bassitt
