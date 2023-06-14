Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .762 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while hitting .357.

Seager will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Seager has gotten a hit in 28 of 35 games this season (80.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (40.0%).

Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (22.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (51.4%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (25.7%).

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 22.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .397 AVG .306 .456 OBP .362 .705 SLG .532 14 XBH 8 5 HR 3 18 RBI 17 12/10 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings