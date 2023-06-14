Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) and the Chicago White Sox (29-39) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 10:10 PM on June 14.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (8-4) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (3-4).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Dodgers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 33, or 60%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered three games this season favored by -275 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 73.3% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored 372 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (29.7%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Chicago the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +225 moneyline listed for this contest.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 30.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (280 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 8 @ Reds W 6-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Graham Ashcraft June 9 @ Phillies L 5-4 Victor Gonzalez vs Ranger Suárez June 10 @ Phillies W 9-0 Bobby Miller vs Aaron Nola June 11 @ Phillies L 7-3 Caleb Ferguson vs Taijuan Walker June 13 White Sox W 5-1 Tony Gonsolin vs Lance Lynn June 14 White Sox - Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger June 15 White Sox - Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease June 16 Giants - Bobby Miller vs TBA June 17 Giants - TBA vs TBA June 18 Giants - Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb June 20 @ Angels - Clayton Kershaw vs Jaime Barria

White Sox Schedule