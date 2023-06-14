Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (41-25) and Los Angeles Angels (38-31) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on June 14.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (4-4) for the Rangers and Reid Detmers (1-5) for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 37 times and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

Texas is 20-10 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 409 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Rangers Schedule