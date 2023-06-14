Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (41-25) and Los Angeles Angels (38-31) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on June 14.
The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (4-4) for the Rangers and Reid Detmers (1-5) for the Angels.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 37 times and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.
- Texas is 20-10 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- No team has scored more than the 409 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|@ Rays
|L 8-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 10
|@ Rays
|W 8-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|June 11
|@ Rays
|L 7-3
|Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan
|June 12
|Angels
|L 9-6
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs TBA
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Mike Clevinger
