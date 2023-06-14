The Los Angeles Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, in the third game of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth in MLB play with 87 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .454 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have an MLB-high .273 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (409 total, 6.2 per game).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.196).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Heaney is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Heaney is trying to collect his 10th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 12 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Tyler Glasnow 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels - Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez - 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger

