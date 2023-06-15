Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (42-25) and Los Angeles Angels (38-32) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on June 15.
The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 2.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.43 ERA).
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Angels 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 1-1-0 against the spread.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 25 (65.8%) of those contests.
- Texas has entered 36 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 24-12 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- No team has scored more than the 415 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|@ Rays
|W 8-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|June 11
|@ Rays
|L 7-3
|Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan
|June 12
|Angels
|L 9-6
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Mike Clevinger
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
