The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras will take the field against Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have won one of their last two games against the spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 65.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (25-13).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Texas has an 18-7 record (winning 72% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times this season for a 38-24-4 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 80% of their games this season, going 8-2-0 ATS.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-11 20-14 19-7 23-18 29-17 13-8

