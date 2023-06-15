Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .192 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .235 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Grossman has driven in a run in 18 games this season (31.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (47.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.258
|AVG
|.212
|.324
|OBP
|.301
|.402
|SLG
|.364
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|13
|28/11
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.053 WHIP ranks 11th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third.
