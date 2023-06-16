For die-hard auto racing fans, the more races you get to watch, the better. That's why we've compiled the list below, which shows you how to watch or live stream every event that's airing on Fubo on Friday, June 16.

Watch even more racing action with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch the Canada Grand Prix - Practice 1

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 1:25 PM ET

1:25 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the Canada Grand Prix - Practice 2

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 4:55 PM ET

4:55 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!