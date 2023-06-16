After hitting .341 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .347 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Seager has had a hit in 29 of 37 games this season (78.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (37.8%).

He has hit a home run in 24.3% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (51.4%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (24.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (45.9%), including eight multi-run games (21.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .376 AVG .306 .444 OBP .362 .694 SLG .532 15 XBH 8 6 HR 3 19 RBI 17 13/12 K/BB 15/6 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings