Daniil Medvedev 2023 Terra Wortmann Open Odds
Daniil Medvedev is meeting Laslo Djere next in the Terra Wortmann Open round of 16. Medvedev is +275 (best odds in the field) to win this tournament at OWL Arena.
Medvedev at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open
- Next Round: Round of 16
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Medvedev's Next Match
Medvedev has reached the round of 16, where he will face Djere on Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 AM ET (after getting past Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-3).
Medvedev is currently listed at -1000 to win his next contest against Djere. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Daniil Medvedev Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +800
- US Open odds to win: +400
- Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +275
Medvedev Stats
- Medvedev defeated Giron 6-4, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 32.
- Medvedev has won seven of his 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 59-14.
- Medvedev is 1-2 on grass over the past year.
- Medvedev has played 22.3 games per match in his 73 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
- On grass, Medvedev has played three matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24.0 games per match while winning 45.8% of games.
- Medvedev has won 34.1% of his return games and 84.4% of his service games over the past year.
- Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Medvedev has won 75.0% of his games on serve and 16.7% on return.
