Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.178 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .472, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 45th in slugging.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 53 of 68 games this year (77.9%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (33.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (19.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.275
|AVG
|.292
|.338
|OBP
|.362
|.430
|SLG
|.514
|15
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|33
|20/14
|K/BB
|28/16
|3
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the third-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.12), 28th in WHIP (1.142), and second in K/9 (12.2).
