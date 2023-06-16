Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mitch Garver -- hitting .257 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .286 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Garver has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (10 of 14), with at least two hits four times (28.6%).
- In 14 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Garver has driven in a run in six games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.341
|AVG
|.000
|.386
|OBP
|.200
|.659
|SLG
|.000
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|0
|12/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman (5-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.12), 28th in WHIP (1.142), and second in K/9 (12.2).
