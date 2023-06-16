Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (42-26) versus the Toronto Blue Jays (38-32) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (5-3) to the mound, while Martin Perez (6-2) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rangers have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (56%) in those contests.

Texas has a win-loss record of 5-7 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (418 total, 6.1 per game).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule