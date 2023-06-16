The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .283/.350/.472 slash line on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 0-for-7 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 66 hits with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .258/.323/.484 slash line so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 at Rays Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (5-3) for his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Gausman has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.12), 28th in WHIP (1.142), and second in K/9 (12.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 11 4.2 7 6 6 4 4 vs. Astros Jun. 6 7.0 4 1 1 13 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 1 6.2 5 0 0 11 2 at Twins May. 26 5.1 4 1 1 8 5 vs. Orioles May. 21 8.0 6 2 2 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Martín Pérez's player props with BetMGM.

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has recorded 94 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .314/.345/.505 on the season.

Bichette hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles and an RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 74 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .284/.354/.441 so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 11 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.