Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .697 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .299.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has had a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).
- In 10.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has had at least one RBI in 29.1% of his games this season (16 of 55), with more than one RBI eight times (14.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 47.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|31
|.274
|AVG
|.318
|.330
|OBP
|.377
|.452
|SLG
|.509
|7
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|21/6
|K/BB
|19/11
|4
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (6-3) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 14th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 28th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
