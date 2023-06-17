Robbie Grossman -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the hill, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards

Trevor Richards TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .231 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.8% of them.

In 12.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.0% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (48.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .250 AVG .212 .322 OBP .301 .390 SLG .364 8 XBH 7 3 HR 4 19 RBI 13 29/12 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings