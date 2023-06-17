Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .286 with two doubles, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has seven doubles, a triple and 13 walks while hitting .286.
- In 61.8% of his 34 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this season.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.8% of his games.
- In 38.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.277
|AVG
|.294
|.382
|OBP
|.368
|.340
|SLG
|.412
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|4/7
|K/BB
|15/6
|5
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff paces the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (6-3) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 14th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 28th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second.
