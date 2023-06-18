Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .250 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .264 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.
- In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Garver has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|3
|.311
|AVG
|.000
|.354
|OBP
|.200
|.600
|SLG
|.000
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|0
|15/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed three innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.02 ERA ranks 41st, 1.106 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
