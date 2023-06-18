Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (43-27) against the Toronto Blue Jays (39-33) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:35 PM on June 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-2) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (7-5) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 4, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 26, or 65%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 24-13 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win.

Texas leads MLB with 423 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).

