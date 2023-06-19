Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Banks and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .260 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (24.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 30 games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 48.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.1%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.294
|AVG
|.225
|.368
|OBP
|.295
|.581
|SLG
|.372
|17
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|22
|34/15
|K/BB
|43/14
|2
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.4 per game).
- Banks starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- The 31-year-old left-hander has six appearances in relief this season.
- In his six appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .220 against him. He has a 3.86 ERA and averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
