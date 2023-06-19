Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 19
Corey Seager -- batting .439 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Tanner Banks on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with two doubles) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .363 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Seager has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 21 games this season (52.5%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|15
|.398
|AVG
|.306
|.455
|OBP
|.362
|.735
|SLG
|.532
|19
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|17
|15/12
|K/BB
|15/6
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Banks makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 31-year-old lefty has appeared in relief six times this season.
- In six games this season, he has put up a 3.86 ERA and averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .220 against him.
