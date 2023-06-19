Corey Seager -- batting .439 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Tanner Banks on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with two doubles) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks

Tanner Banks TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .363 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Seager has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.

In 21 games this season (52.5%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 15 .398 AVG .306 .455 OBP .362 .735 SLG .532 19 XBH 8 7 HR 3 23 RBI 17 15/12 K/BB 15/6 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings