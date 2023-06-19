Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Tanner Banks on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .281.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Heim is batting .211 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 45 of 62 games this year (72.6%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (29.0%).
- In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this season (45.2%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (17.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (43.5%), including eight multi-run games (12.9%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.274
|AVG
|.289
|.325
|OBP
|.347
|.556
|SLG
|.386
|17
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|1
|29
|RBI
|20
|26/8
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Banks gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of six appearances so far.
- Over his six games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .220 against him. He has a 3.86 ERA and averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
