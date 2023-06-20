On Tuesday, Corey Seager (.857 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .358 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Seager enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .364 with one homer.

In 80.5% of his games this season (33 of 41), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (39.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 24.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 51.2% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 24.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.5%.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 16 .398 AVG .299 .455 OBP .351 .735 SLG .507 19 XBH 8 7 HR 3 23 RBI 17 15/12 K/BB 17/6 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings