Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Corey Seager (.857 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .358 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Seager enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .364 with one homer.
- In 80.5% of his games this season (33 of 41), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (39.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 24.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 51.2% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 24.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.5%.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|16
|.398
|AVG
|.299
|.455
|OBP
|.351
|.735
|SLG
|.507
|19
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|17
|15/12
|K/BB
|17/6
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The White Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.31 ERA in 79 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 45th, 1.336 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
