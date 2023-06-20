The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .301 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In seven games this year, he has homered (12.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 29.3% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 27 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 32 .283 AVG .316 .333 OBP .373 .478 SLG .500 8 XBH 13 5 HR 3 15 RBI 17 21/6 K/BB 21/11 4 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings