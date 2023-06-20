Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .208 in his past 10 games, 132 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .462, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Semien has recorded a hit in 56 of 72 games this season (77.8%), including 23 multi-hit games (31.9%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (13.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has an RBI in 35 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44 of 72 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .266 AVG .289 .324 OBP .357 .422 SLG .503 17 XBH 17 3 HR 7 21 RBI 33 22/14 K/BB 29/16 3 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings