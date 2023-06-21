Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Seager and his .489 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on June 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI) against the White Sox.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .367 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Seager enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- In 81.0% of his games this season (34 of 42), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (40.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 10 games this year (23.8%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 52.4% of his games this year, Seager has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (26.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|17
|.398
|AVG
|.324
|.455
|OBP
|.380
|.735
|SLG
|.549
|19
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|22
|15/12
|K/BB
|18/7
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (3-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.92), 43rd in WHIP (1.269), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.