How to Watch the Rangers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will take the field on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Martin Perez, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.
Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are seventh-best in baseball with 98 total home runs.
- Texas' .457 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' .273 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (445 total, 6.1 per game).
- The Rangers have a league-leading .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 mark in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.197).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Perez (6-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Perez has collected six quality starts this year.
- Perez has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year heading into this game.
- In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Kevin Gausman
|6/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Trevor Richards
|6/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Chris Bassitt
|6/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-2
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tanner Banks
|6/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dylan Cease
|6/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Michael Kopech
|6/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Severino
|6/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Gerrit Cole
|6/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Matthew Boyd
