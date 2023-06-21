On Wednesday, June 21 at 8:10 PM ET, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (45-28) visit Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (32-43) in the series rubber match at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-115). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (6-3, 4.54 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (3-5, 3.92 ERA)

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 28 out of the 43 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 28-15 record (winning 65.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (31.8%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 13 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

