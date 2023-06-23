Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, June 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.455) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 62nd in slugging.

Semien is batting .182 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 78.4% of his games this year (58 of 74), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (31.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 35 games this year (47.3%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 60.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (14.9%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .266 AVG .285 .324 OBP .354 .422 SLG .487 17 XBH 17 3 HR 7 21 RBI 33 22/14 K/BB 30/17 3 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings