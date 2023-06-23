Robbie Grossman is available when the Texas Rangers battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 17 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-3.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .228 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Grossman has gotten a hit in 36 of 59 games this year (61.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (13.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 59), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grossman has had an RBI in 18 games this season (30.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this season (47.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 27
.243 AVG .212
.319 OBP .301
.379 SLG .364
8 XBH 7
3 HR 4
19 RBI 13
29/13 K/BB 31/11
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.65, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
