The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Hye-jin Choi is currently in 17th place with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Hye-jin Choi at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Hye-jin Choi Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Choi has scored better than par 11 times, while also posting 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Choi has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

Choi has finished in the top 20 five times in her past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In her past five tournaments, Choi has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score five times.

Choi is hoping for her eighth consecutive finish in the top 20 this week.

Choi will attempt to extend her streak of made cuts to 15 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 21 -7 266 0 22 2 3 $914,090

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Choi has one top-five finish in her past two appearances in this tournament. Her average finishing position has been 11th.

Choi has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Choi played this event was in 2023, and she finished 17th.

The par-71 course measures 6,621 yards this week, which is 394 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Choi has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,570 yards, 51 yards shorter than the 6,621-yard Baltusrol GC this week.

Choi's Last Time Out

Choi was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.90 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 71st percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 32 holes.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Choi was better than 92% of the golfers (averaging 4.40 strokes).

Choi shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Choi carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

Choi had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.0 on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that most recent outing, Choi's par-4 showing (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Choi ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give registering a birdie or better on 12 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.4 on the 20 par-5s.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Choi finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards
Choi Odds to Win: +2200

All statistics in this article reflect Choi's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.