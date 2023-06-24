Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
  • In 52 of 72 games this season (72.2%) Jung has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (29.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 18.1% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jung has driven home a run in 24 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • In 48.6% of his games this year (35 of 72), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (19.4%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 37
.286 AVG .264
.371 OBP .289
.500 SLG .484
13 XBH 18
7 HR 8
22 RBI 22
38/15 K/BB 44/5
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In six games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .279 to opposing batters.
