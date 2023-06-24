Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Marcus Semien (batting .163 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season.
- In 77.3% of his 75 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (13.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has an RBI in 35 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.7%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.266
|AVG
|.276
|.324
|OBP
|.344
|.422
|SLG
|.472
|17
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|33
|22/14
|K/BB
|30/17
|3
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
