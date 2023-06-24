Mitch Garver -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .266.

Garver has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.8% of them.

He has homered in two of 18 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 5 .298 AVG .176 .353 OBP .263 .574 SLG .176 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 2 16/4 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings