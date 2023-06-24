Rangers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (47-28) and New York Yankees (41-35) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 24.
The probable starters are Jon Gray (6-2) for the Rangers and Luis Severino (0-2) for the Yankees.
Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 29 (65.9%) of those contests.
- Texas has a record of 22-8, a 73.3% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- No team has scored more than the 455 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|W 5-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Tanner Banks
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jon Gray vs Luis Severino
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Matthew Boyd
|June 28
|Tigers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reese Olson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.