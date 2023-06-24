The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .227 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this year (37 of 60), with more than one hit eight times (13.3%).

He has homered in seven games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

Grossman has had an RBI in 18 games this season (30.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 of 60 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .243 AVG .212 .319 OBP .297 .379 SLG .365 8 XBH 8 3 HR 4 19 RBI 13 29/13 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings