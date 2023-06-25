Alycia Parks 2023 Wimbledon Odds
Alycia Parks begins Wimbledon after her Viking Classic Birmingham came to a close with a loss at the hands of Anhelina Kalinina in the round of 32. Parks' first opponent is Anna-Lena Friedsam (in the round of 128). Parks is +30000 to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Parks at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Parks' Next Match
Parks will get started at Wimbledon by facing Friedsam in the round of 128 on Monday, July 3 (at 5:00 AM ET).
Alycia Parks Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +30000
Parks Stats
- Parks is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at Viking Classic Birmingham, to No. 26-ranked Kalinina, 4-6, 4-6.
- In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Parks has gone 16-19 and has won one title.
- Parks is 0-2 on grass over the past year.
- Parks has played 22.1 games per match in her 35 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
- Parks, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 20.5 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Parks has won 69.6% of her service games, and she has won 24.2% of her return games.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Parks has won 61.9% of her games on serve and 15.0% on return.
