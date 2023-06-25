The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .354.

Seager has had a hit in 36 of 45 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (37.8%).

He has homered in 22.2% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Seager has had at least one RBI in 48.9% of his games this season (22 of 45), with two or more RBI 11 times (24.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (42.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (17.8%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 20 .398 AVG .301 .455 OBP .366 .735 SLG .506 19 XBH 11 7 HR 3 23 RBI 22 15/12 K/BB 19/9 1 SB 0

