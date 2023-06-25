Josh Jung -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 20 walks while batting .273.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Jung has picked up a hit in 53 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has driven in a run in 24 games this year (32.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .286 AVG .264 .371 OBP .288 .500 SLG .479 13 XBH 18 7 HR 8 22 RBI 22 38/15 K/BB 46/5 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings