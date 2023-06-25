Gerrit Cole gets the nod for the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium against Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .271 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 455 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Texas has the fifth-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined 1.179 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 White Sox W 5-2 Away Andrew Heaney Tanner Banks 6/20/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees W 4-2 Away Dane Dunning Clarke Schmidt 6/24/2023 Yankees L 1-0 Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees - Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers - Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers - Home Martín Pérez Matthew Boyd 6/28/2023 Tigers - Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers - Home Jon Gray Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Ronel Blanco

