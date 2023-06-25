In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 25, Gerrit Cole will take the hill for the New York Yankees (42-35) as they square off against the Texas Rangers (47-29), who will answer with Nathan Eovaldi. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to win. The matchup's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.80 ERA)

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 28 out of the 47 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 28-19 (winning 59.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Yankees were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with 14 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won nine of 20 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -175 - 1st

