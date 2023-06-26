Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .535 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .349 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 80.4% of his 46 games this year, with more than one hit in 37.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (21.7%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has driven home a run in 23 games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 23.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 41.3% of his games this year (19 of 46), he has scored, and in eight of those games (17.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|.398
|AVG
|.295
|.455
|OBP
|.357
|.735
|SLG
|.489
|19
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|23
|15/12
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (5-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.63, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.