After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has four doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .254.

In 63.2% of his 19 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 .298 AVG .150 .353 OBP .261 .574 SLG .150 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 2 16/4 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings