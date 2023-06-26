Rangers vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 26
Monday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (47-30) against the Detroit Tigers (33-43) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 26.
The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (5-4) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (5-5).
Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 45 times and won 29, or 64.4%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 7-1 when favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 66.7% chance to win.
- No team has scored more than the 458 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers' 3.77 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Severino
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Matthew Boyd
|June 28
|Tigers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reese Olson
|June 30
|Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ronel Blanco
|July 1
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Hunter Brown
