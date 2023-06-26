Monday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (47-30) against the Detroit Tigers (33-43) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 26.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (5-4) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (5-5).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 45 times and won 29, or 64.4%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 7-1 when favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 66.7% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 458 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers' 3.77 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule