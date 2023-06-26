Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers will try to defeat Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth in MLB action with 102 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas is third in MLB, slugging .454.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .272 batting average.

Texas is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (458 total).

The Rangers are second in MLB with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Texas has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.181).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Heaney has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Heaney enters the game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees W 4-2 Away Dane Dunning Clarke Schmidt 6/24/2023 Yankees L 1-0 Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees L 5-3 Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers - Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers - Home Martín Pérez Matthew Boyd 6/28/2023 Tigers - Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers - Home Jon Gray Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Hunter Brown

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.