Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .285 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Heim will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last outings.
- Heim has had a hit in 50 of 68 games this year (73.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (30.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has driven in a run in 31 games this season (45.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (19.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.273
|AVG
|.296
|.323
|OBP
|.345
|.545
|SLG
|.430
|17
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|26
|27/8
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (1-1) starts for the Tigers, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, April 11, the righty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.